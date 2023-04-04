New Documentary Film Explores Expat Life in Dubai and the Pursuit of Happiness

Fairways to Happiness — Movie Poster Dubai The Director Traveled to Many Countries to Interview Experts About "Happiness"

In Fairways to Happiness, an American expat investigates individual ideas of happiness while an amateur British golfer attempts to conquer the course.

People from virtually every country in the world now live and work in Dubai, so it's a real crossroads. It's an 85% expatriate population. It is thoroughly multicultural and not at all monocultural.” — Paul Burt - British Expat

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In this new documentary feature film Fairways to Happiness , an American expat in The United Arab Emirates—the first country in the world to have established a Ministry of Happiness—investigates individual ideas of happiness and what life is really like for regular expats in Dubai.Experts and expats from across the globe—including a priest, a monk, educators and everyday folk narrate the complex journey to contentment. At the same time, the film follows Eugene, struggling to lower his score on the golf course—a quest that often mirrors the emotional rollercoaster of life.People from virtually every country in the world now live and work in Dubai and visit Dubai, so it's a real crossroads. People often say, "Oh, it's the Middle East, so it's Islam, it's Arab." That, of course, is an important foundation of this society, but then it's an 85% expatriate population. It is thoroughly multicultural. Not at all monocultural. And therefore it's also not mono-ethnic either. (Paul Burt - British Expat)The film extends from the iconic skylines and golf courses of Dubai to Nepal, England, Ukraine, Australia, the United States, Bangladesh and other destinations to see how life in people's home countries juxtaposes with their lives in Dubai.The film also explores the growing emphasis on well-being science and positive education in schools as students, parents and educators attempt to navigate the perils of a social media landscape where children are now living two lives—online and in the real world.Fairways to Happiness is a Route 201 Media production. The film was shot, directed and edited by Douglas Morrione. This is his second feature documentary and follows his award-winning film about cowboy artists from the American West: Everything in the Song is True

Fairways to Happiness (Trailer) — An American expat in Dubai explores happiness while a British amateur golfer attempts to conquer the course.