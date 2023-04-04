Executive Fight Night event to raise awareness and funds for Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) mission

O.U.R. is proud to announce its partnership with Legends Boxing for the upcoming Executive Fight Night event. In its 7th season, Executive Fight Night will return to the ring as the main event at FitCon on May 13, 2023, at the Mountain America Expo Center. This event will be dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children.
Legends Boxing President & Founder, Rob Scott, stated, "Human sex trafficking is an epidemic that affects people of all ages, races, genders and socio-economic backgrounds. Legends Boxing is excited to support O.U.R., an organization that works hard to help those who have been affected by this problem."
O.U.R. Domestic Support and Operator, Courtney Manwaring, will be one of the fighters in the ring to represent O.U.R. and raise awareness for the organization. "I have always said that anyone can be a part of the fight to end the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children. This fight night is a great example of how powerful it is to use your unique talents and resources to raise awareness for our cause," said O.U.R. Founder and CEO, Tim Ballard.
The 7th annual Executive Fight Night will make an impact in the ring and utilize Legends Boxing's platform to shine a light on the darkness of sex trafficking and exploitation in the U.S. The event aims to educate and promote change to stop these hideous crimes.
Tickets are now live at efnboxing.com. Use promo code JOINTHEFIGHT to purchase your tickets and join the fight against human trafficking.
For more information about the event and how to join the fight, visit efnboxing.com or email events@legendsboxing.com.
About Legends Boxing:
Legends Boxing is a fitness boxing gym that offers classes for individuals of all fitness levels. Founded in 2014, Legends Boxing has become a leading fitness brand in the industry, offering a unique and fun workout experience. For more information, visit legendsboxing.com.
About Operation Underground Railroad:
Operation Underground Railroad is a nonprofit organization that works with law enforcement around the world to extract children from slavery and then place survivors on a path to recovery by partnering with vetted aftercare providers. O.U.R. will continue its rescue, aftercare, and prevention programs, while leveraging research for new public and private support. For more information visit www.OURrescue.org.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.