Canadian AI Writing Platform ToqueAI Unveils Latest Update, Packed with New Features and Marketing Enhancements

SQUAMISH, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ToqueAI, the AI-powered content creation platform for businesses and digital marketing professionals, is proud to announce its latest update for beta testers. This most recent update includes dynamic new features and enhancements, making it easier for businesses to create engaging and meaningful content more quickly.

At the heart of the update is the integration of the latest AI model, GPT-4, which offers enhanced creativity, coherence, and context understanding. In support of the Ukrainian people, ToqueAI's latest version is now available in 37 languages, including Ukrainian, Thai, Bulgarian, and Lithuanian, providing businesses with the ability to create content for a wider global audience.

Additionally, ToqueAI's AI Images solution, now hosted on the highly reliable and secure Amazon S3 storage infrastructure, allows users to generate images based on a prompt and select from 10 distinct image moods, including Bright, Calm, Cheerful, and Chilling.

"As part of our commitment to providing Canadian businesses with the most up-to-date AI technologies for streamlining their content creation process, we are thrilled to bring this latest update to the Canadian market," said Lior Ishai, founder of ToqueAI.

Digital marketing professionals and agencies who are looking to offer Canadian businesses the latest in AI-powered marketing technology can apply to participate in the beta testing program by visiting www.toque.ai/join.

About ToqueAI
ToqueAI is a Canadian AI-powered writing assistant platform designed to assist businesses in creating engaging and meaningful content more quickly. ToqueAI helps users generate high-quality content that brings their brand to life.

