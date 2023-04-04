Rising at 5.2% CAGR, Polyphenol Market Size to Reach $2.7 billion by 2030 - Allied Market Research

As extraction of polyphenols from raw materials such as herbs, fruits & technological advancements will provide a great potential for market expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyphenol Market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030. The grape seed segment dominated the market in 2020, in terms of revenue. Rise in demand for herbal products, increase in health benefits offered by polyphenol, and growth in geriatric population are the major factors that fuel the polyphenol market growth.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1808

In the past few years, many countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases as a key concern, which has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of polyphenol fuels its demand across the globe. For instance, polyphenol helps in weight loss controls blood sugar level, lowers the risk of cardiac diseases and others.

Key Players Are:

The key players operating in the polyphenol industry have adopted product launch, business expansion, and merger & acquisition as their key strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Leading players analyzed in the polyphenol market analysis include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Aquanova AG, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Botaniex, Inc., Chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., ltd, Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., FutureCeuticals, Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., and CPC Ingredients Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

The polyphenol market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, application and region. By type, it is categorized into apple, green tea, grape seed and other polyphenols. By type, the market is segmented into flavonoid, resveratrol, phenolic acid and lignin. On the basis of application the market is subdivided into functional beverages, functional foods, dietary supplements and others. A major consumer shift toward their health has been witnessed, which may increase the demand for new products in the developing market. On the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Procure Complete Report (277 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/12cb898f31267c2e7bc2ee73844abf53

In addition, owing to busy lifestyle and hectic schedule, consumers are now seeking for healthy drinks, which include polyphenol as a key ingredient that can help enhance their physical and mental wellness which is also one of the emerging polyphenol market trend. Thus, all these factors collectively boost the demand for polyphenol, thereby contributing toward the growth of the market, globally.

Reason to Buy:

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Polyphenol Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Polyphenol Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1808

Based on type, the flavonoid segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the resveratrol segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Browse Similar Reports:

Food Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-ingredients-market-A11028

Licorice Extract Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/licorice-extract-market-A06712

Corn hydrolysate Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corn-hydrolysate-market-A16866

Adaptogens Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adaptogens-market-A16862

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.