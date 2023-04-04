Monetary and financial statistics – February 2023

MACAU, April 4 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in February. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 3.3% and 4.1% respectively. M1 thus decreased 3.9% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities fell 0.8%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 1.1% to MOP716.1 billion. On an annual basis, M1 dropped 4.4% whereas M2 grew 4.0%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 35.7%, 44.3%, 7.9% and 10.0% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits decreased 1.0% from the preceding month to MOP695.0 billion while non-resident deposits dropped 11.8% to MOP289.4 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector increased 0.8% to MOP230.0 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 3.5% from a month earlier to MOP1,214.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 21.1%, 45.1%, 9.0% and 22.5% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector edged down by 0.1% from a month ago to MOP566.5 billion whereas external loans rose 2.1% to MOP720.7 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector increased by 1.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,287.2 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 17.2%, 39.7%, 16.5% and 24.3% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-February, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector increased from 60.9% at end-January to 61.2%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 101.1% to 106.0%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 62.2% and 55.8% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 1.6%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly