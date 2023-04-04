Hypersonic Hydrogen Aircraft: Australia To Europe In 4 Hours Possible

Overall, the development of hydrogen-powered flight is an exciting development for the aviation industry. With the potential to reduce carbon emissions, flight times, and noise pollution, hydrogen-powered planes could revolutionise how we travel.

Though there are still several technical challenges to overcome, the potential benefits of hypersonic hydrogen-powered flight are enormous. If hypersonic travel can successfully develop and bring its technology to market, it could transform air travel as we know it, making it faster, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly.

Source&Image: Destinus Website, tech eu, Space Watch Global, Aerospace Testing International