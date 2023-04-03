WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to amend 234.03 (2m), 234.40 (4), 234.50 (4), 234.60 (2), 234.61 (1) and 234.65 (1) (b); and to create 234.57, 301.069 and 895.493 of the statutes; Relating to: a certification of rental readiness and funding to cover damages caused by certification of rental readiness holders. (FE)
Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb171
You just read:
SB171 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-04-03
