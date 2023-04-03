SB177 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-04-03

WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to amend 48.396 (1), 48.396 (2) (a), 48.78 (2) (a), 48.981 (7) (a) 15., 938.396 (1) (a), 938.396 (2) (a) and 938.78 (2) (a); and to create 51.30 (4) (b) 29., 146.82 (2) (d), 250.22 and 961.385 (2) (cm) 5. of the statutes; Relating to: fatality review teams and granting rule-making authority.