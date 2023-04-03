WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to amend 121.54 (8) (a), 121.58 (2) (a) (intro.) and 121.58 (2) (am); and to create 121.54 (5m) and 121.58 (2) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: aid for transporting pupils between school districts that share services and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb181
You just read:
SB181 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-03
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.