SB187 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-04-03

WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to repeal 101.12 (3g) (d) 1., 101.12 (3m) (e) and 101.19 (1g) (am); and to amend 101.12 (3) (b) and 101.12 (3) (br) of the statutes; Relating to: local government review of commercial building plans. (FE)