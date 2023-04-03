SB193 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2023-04-03

WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to repeal 440.992 (6), 452.10 (2) and 456.07 (1) and (3); to renumber 440.08 (2) (d) and 440.08 (2) (e); to renumber and amend 440.08 (2) (a) 1. to 37., 440.08 (2) (a) 37m., 440.08 (2) (a) 38. to 72., 440.08 (2) (c), 446.025 (3) (a) and 446.026 (3) (a); to amend 440.03 (14) (c), 440.03 (15), 440.032 (5), 440.08 (2) (title), 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.), 440.08 (2) (b), 440.08 (4) (a), 440.09 (3) (a), 440.26 (3), 440.26 (5m) (b), 440.313 (1), 440.415 (2) (a), 440.71 (3), 440.88 (4), 440.905 (2), 440.91 (1) (c), 440.91 (1m) (c), 440.91 (4), 440.92 (1) (c), 440.972 (2), 440.974 (2), 440.98 (6), 440.983 (1), 440.9935, 441.06 (3), 441.10 (6), 441.15 (3) (b), 442.083 (1), 442.083 (2) (a), 443.015 (1e), 443.07 (6), 443.08 (3) (b), 443.10 (2) (e), 443.10 (5), 445.06 (1), 445.07 (1) (a) and (b), 445.095 (1) (c), 445.105 (3), 446.02 (1) (b), 446.02 (4), 446.025 (3) (b), 446.026 (3) (b), 447.05 (1) (a), 447.055 (1) (a), 447.055 (1) (b) 1., 447.055 (1) (b) 2., 447.056 (1) (intro.), 447.056 (3), 447.058 (2) (b), 448.07 (1) (a), 448.13 (1) (a) 1., 448.13 (1) (a) 2., 448.13 (1m), 448.55 (2), 448.65 (2) (intro.), 448.665, 448.86 (2), 448.9545 (1) (a), 448.9545 (1) (b) (intro.), 448.955 (1), 448.955 (2) (a), 448.955 (3) (a), 448.956 (1) (c), 448.967 (2), 448.9703 (3) (a), 448.9706 (2), 448.974 (2) (a), 449.06 (1), 449.06 (2m), 450.08 (1), 450.08 (2) (a), 450.08 (2) (b), 450.085 (1), 451.04 (4), 452.12 (1), 452.12 (5) (a), 452.132 (2) (c), 454.06 (8), 454.08 (9), 454.23 (5), 454.25 (9), 455.06 (1) (a), 455.065 (7), 456.07 (2), 456.07 (5), 457.20 (2), 457.22 (2), 458.09 (3), 458.11, 458.13, 458.33 (5), 459.09 (1) (intro.), 459.09 (1) (b), 459.24 (5) (intro.), 459.24 (5) (b), 460.07 (2) (intro.), 460.10 (1) (a), 462.05 (1), 466.04 (3) (a) (intro.), 470.045 (3) (b), 470.07 and 480.08 (5); to repeal and recreate 448.13 (title) and 456.07 (title); and to create 440.08 (2) (a) 1n., 2n., 3n. and 4n., 440.08 (2) (ag) (intro.), 440.08 (2) (ar), 440.08 (2m) (title), 440.08 (2m) (b), 446.025 (3) (a) 2. and 446.026 (3) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: renewal dates and continuing education requirements for certain credentials issued by the Department of Safety and Professional Services and credentialing boards and granting rule-making authority. (FE)