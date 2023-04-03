WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to repeal 440.094 (1) (b); to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.), 440.094 (title), (1) (c) (intro.), 3., 4. and 5. and (2) and 440.094 (3); and to create 440.094 (1) (c) 9g., 9m., 17. and 19., (d), (e) and (f) and 440.094 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: practice of certain professions by credential holders from other states. (FE)
Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb194
You just read:
SB194 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2023-04-03
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.