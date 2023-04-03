SB197 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-04-03

There were 2,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,301 in the last 365 days.
WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to renumber and amend 440.03 (13) (c) and 459.24 (3m); to amend 45.40 (1g) (a), 46.297 (2) (a), 46.298, 146.81 (1) (hm), 146.997 (1) (d) 12., 252.14 (1) (ar) 8., 440.03 (9) (a) (intro.), 440.03 (9) (a) 2., 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.15, 450.10 (3) (a) 11., 459.22 (2) (b), 459.24 (1) (a), 459.24 (1) (b), 459.34 (2) (intro.), 459.34 (2m) (a) (intro.), 459.34 (2m) (b), 459.34 (2m) (c), 459.34 (3) and 632.895 (16) (b) 1. a.; and to create 14.897, 440.03 (11m) (c) 2w., 440.03 (13) (c) 1. i., 459.20 (2k), 459.20 (2m), 459.20 (3v), 459.24 (3c), 459.24 (3e), 459.30 and subchapter III of chapter 459 [precedes 459.70] of the statutes; Relating to: ratification of the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|4/3/2023 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Health
