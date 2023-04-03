WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to renumber and amend 440.09; to amend 101.022 and 440.09 (title); and to create 440.09 (1m) (title) and 440.09 (2r) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring the Department of Safety and Professional Services to post certain credential information on its website. (FE)
Status: S - Licensing, Constitution and Federalism
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb195
You just read:
SB195 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2023-04-03
