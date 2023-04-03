SB198 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-03

WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to amend 118.19 (8) and 119.04 (1); and to create 115.28 (17m), 115.28 (57) and 120.12 (29) of the statutes; Relating to: model academic standards related to American Indian studies, informational materials related to a school board's obligation to provide instruction on American Indians, and the American Indian studies requirement for teacher licensure. (FE)