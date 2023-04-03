SB211 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-04-03

WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to amend 450.095 (title) and 450.095 (3); and to create 49.46 (2) (bg), 450.01 (16) (L), 450.095 (1) (ag) and (ar) and 450.095 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: permitting pharmacists to prescribe certain contraceptives, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)