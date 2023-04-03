WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to amend 167.31 (2) (d); and to create 29.314 (3) (b) 5., 29.314 (4) (b) 5., 29.314 (5) (b) 5., 167.31 (4) (k) and 941.20 (3) (b) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: nuisance wildlife management at airports.
Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy
Important Actions (newest first)
You just read:
SB208 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2023-04-03
