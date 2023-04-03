WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to renumber and amend 120.20 (2); and to create 120.20 (1m) and 120.20 (2) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: allowing a school board member to serve as a volunteer school bus driver.
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb210
You just read:
SB210 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-04-03
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.