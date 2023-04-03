Halston Bridge rehabilitation begins this spring

CANADA, April 3 - Work will begin this spring to upgrade the Halston Bridge in Kamloops.

Once complete, the bridge will be safer and will need less surface maintenance than before.

The Halston Bridge carries approximately 23,000 vehicles a day and connects Highway 5 North with North Kamloops. The project, which is now out to tender, includes resurfacing of the bridge deck, replacement of the deck joints and improvements at the east abutment.

Construction is expected to start in May 2023 and finish by the end of May 2024. During construction, two of the four travel lanes on the bridge will be closed at a time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, reducing the crossing to one lane in each direction. Travellers should expect congestion and delays, and plan accordingly.

Essential service providers such as Kamloops Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance, RCMP and BC Transit will receive priority access through the construction area.

Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions, observe construction-zone speed limits, and follow the direction of traffic-control signs and personnel.

Updates will be available online at DriveBC.ca and on Twitter at @DriveBC.