Baby Drinks Market Size $67,102.2 Million | CAGR Value 7.9% from 2022 to 2031

Increase in participation of the working women population has led to a rise in the number of women professionals who prefer ready-to-eat nutritious products

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Baby Drinks Market size was valued at $30,964.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $67,102.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the infant formula segment accounted for approximately 95% of the global market in terms of value. Baby drinks comprise infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, which are consumed by infants and toddlers. The infant formula segment accounts for the highest share in the baby drinks market.

Increase in the number of working professionals, rise high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, and increase in disposable income of people in the emerging economies drive the growth of the global baby drinks market. However, drop in the global birth rate and food safety concerns and hinders the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of baby drinks, free from ingredients, such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives, and use of certified organic milk in the infant formula create new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Players Are:

According to the global baby drinks market trends, the players operating have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their baby drinks market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include, Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Danone S.A., HIPP GmbH & CO. VERTRIEB KG, NESTLE S.A., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, The Kraft Heinz Company, BOBBIE, and Holle Baby Food AG.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately half share of the global market in 2021. Developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high consumption of baby drinks productin these countries to cater the market demand by nursing mothers.

Based on application, the 12-36 months segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global baby drinks market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the <6 months segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Presently, consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer minimally-processed foods and natural drinks for their babies. Thus, the introduction of baby drinks, free from ingredients, such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is expected to provide potential opportunities for manufacturers of baby drinks. The manufacturers are focused on organic contents by removing the genetically modified ingredients (GMOs), synthetic pesticides, and fertilizers, in the feeds of cows. Thus, the milk used in the infant formula is certified as organic, which is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the market.

