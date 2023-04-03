NEBRASKA, April 3 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Announces New Corrections Director

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Pillen announced Rob Jeffreys as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Jeffreys will start April 17, 2023.

"Rob is a visionary and nationally recognized leader in corrections with a long track record of success," said Governor Pillen. “I respect his many years in public service and his expertise in this field. Director Jeffreys will be a great asset to the department and the state as we look toward replacing the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary and creating pathways back to the community for our inmate population.”

"Director Jeffreys shares our team's vision for law and order and wants to improve safety for all Nebraskans," said Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly. "Over the last three years, the state has continued to decrease its rate of recidivism. That is something we want to continue to work on. For those who are committed to rebuilding their lives after serving their sentence, we want to ensure our reentry efforts support that goal.”

"It is an honor to serve as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services," said Rob Jeffreys. "I have dedicated my life to the field of corrections. This role is a perfect fit and I am eager to get started, touring the facilities and meeting the staff at NDCS.”

Governor Pillen also took time to recognize the leadership of Diane Sabatka-Rine, who has been the interim director for NDCS since the retirement of former Director Scott R. Frakes in October 2022. “Diane has significant institutional knowledge about the department and its operations. She will be a great partner to Director Jeffreys as they work together to move the agency forward.”

Jeffreys previously served as the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections and spent 24 years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, with most of those years spent in correctional management. From 2011-2019, he worked at the National Institute of Corrections as a National Criminal Justice Consultant. Jeffreys has over 25 years of experience in criminal justice and corrections serving in a variety of roles, including: corrections chief of staff, director, warden, deputy warden, and program coordinator. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Marshall University.

Director Jeffreys salary is $210,000 a year.

Photos from the news conference are below and video can be found here.