Homicide: 200 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in the 200 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:31 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot and stab wounds, and an adult female victim suffering from apparent stab wounds inside of a residence. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the adult female victim to an area hospital for treatment. After finding no signs consistent with life, the adult male victim was pronounced deceased and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Orlando Galloway, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.