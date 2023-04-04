ADO's New Launch Beast 20F Fat Tires E-bike: The Perfect Blend of Power and Performance for All-Terrain

ADO Beast 20F folding e-bike is smarter, stronger, and easier, with a torque sensor, 7-speed gear, and smartphone app.

ADO Ebike is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, ADO Beast 20F Ebike. This product launch is a testament to ADO's commitment to providing reliable, safe, and environmentally friendly transportation solutions for its customers.

Watch “ADO BEAST 20F, Your Road Monster” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nDcSVG0uJE

ADO Beast 20F Ebike is equipped with a 14.5Ah 36V lithium-ion battery, providing a maximum range of up to 120km on a single charge, making it perfect for long-distance rides. The torque sensor measures the rider's pedalling power and adjusts the motor output, providing a smooth and efficient ride. The hydraulic disc brakes offer reliable and responsive stopping power, while the sturdy aluminium alloy frame can withstand daily use and outdoor adventures.

ADO Smart technology allows real-time navigation, riding data, and after-sale service windows. ADO Beast 20F also has an IPS screen. It‘s easy to read at any angle, especially when it is raining or under strong sunlight. The ADO Smart app allows riders to monitor and control their bike's performance. Enjoy the ride with smart navigation that will guide you wherever you go. It also records the time and distance of your ride. In case of an emergency, you can also quickly contact our engineers via the app to help you solve your problem.

Watch “ADO EBIKE Laboratory: Motor Torque Test- the key of energy conversion” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnUFPbQE8uc

With a high-performance motor delivering impressive acceleration and torque, cruising on flat roads or tackling steep hills is smooth and reliable. With a built-in smart sensor system, ADO Beast 20F provides the power you need immediately from a standing uphill start easier and safer. Let you deal with various road conditions more easily. What's more, ADO Beast 20F is a folding ebike with fat tires that can handle any terrain. Its stylish design is available in black, white, and sand, making it sure to turn heads.

Mr. Sen, ADO's founder, said, "Every product embodies my view of the world and expresses my desire for better values for every consumer, so it must be a great product, not just a good product." ADO Lab, its R&D arm, is responsible for developing the products, creating innovative designs, and ensuring quality through rigorous testing and quality control processes.

Don't miss the chance to get your hands on this exceptional e-bike. The ADO Beast 20F Ebike is available for purchase on ADO Ebike's website: https://www.adoebike.com/products/ado-beast-20f

