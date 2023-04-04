Kamir "Atlas" Bowen is helping entrepreneurs achieve financial freedom

Self-made entrepreneur Kamir "Atlas" Bowen has defied the odds, overcoming a poverty-stricken upbringing, crime-ridden surroundings, and a lack of a father figure to achieve success through hard work and perseverance. Determined to find a way out of his circumstances that didn't involve selling drugs or stealing, Kamir honed his street smarts and became a natural hustler at a young age, selling shoes to his neighborhood and using the proceeds to support himself and his mother.

Once in college, Kamir learned about the power of credit and leveraging other people's money, investing his refund checks into various business models that he believed would benefit him and his family in the long run. Though some businesses failed along the way, Kamir persisted, using the lessons he learned from his losses to grow his trucking company to over six figures by his junior year.

Now a successful entrepreneur with multiple six-figure businesses in trucking, real estate, stocks, and financial consulting services, Kamir is passionate about teaching others from similar backgrounds how to achieve financial freedom and break generational curses through faith and credit. His ultimate goal is to inspire hope in those who may not have a college degree or be famous athletes or entertainers but who possess the determination and drive to create long-term wealth for themselves and their families.

