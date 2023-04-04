Hasani Houston is a distinguished American businessman, investor, and financial educator, who has become a trusted authority in the world of financial services. With over 15 years of experience, Houston is passionate about helping others, extending to his community organizing efforts with his father and other organizations.

Houston's expertise is in life insurance, where he has specialized in Infinite Banking and life insurance strategies for business owners. Houston has become an authority in this area, and his innovative approach to financial management has made him a sought-after speaker, author, and consultant.

Infinite banking is a strategy that allows individuals to leverage the cash value of a life insurance policy to create a personal banking system. This provides access to cash without the need for traditional bank loans and creates a pool of money that can be used for a variety of purposes. Houston has dedicated himself to educating others about this valuable financial strategy and has helped many people to achieve their financial goals.

His passion for educating others and promoting sound financial practices has earned him a large following and has made him an in-demand speaker and consultant. Individuals and organizations trust his expertise and guidance, and he continues to impact the financial world positively.

Learn more at https://www.spendsamedollartwice.com or send an email to info@kimiangroup.com

Watch Working with Hasani on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsRITpYSAEM

Media Contact

Company Name: Kimian Group

Contact Person: Hasani Houston

Email: Send Email

City: San Jose

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: www.spendsamedollartwice.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Hasani Houston Is Helping Change Lives And Achieve Dreams With His Financial Advice And Guidance