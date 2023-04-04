Daraine Delevante Is Showing The Way To Overcome Job Loss And Become A Leading Credit Repair Expert, Consumer Law Advocate, and Entrepreneur

Daraine Delevante is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. He felt hopeless and invisible when he lost his full-time military job at the start of the pandemic. However, he refused to give up and instead invested $5000 of his savings in himself, seeking mentorship and guidance to start his own LLC.

With a passion for helping people fix their credit, Daraine made it his mission to assist individuals outside the military who were struggling with credit issues. His efforts paid off as he witnessed lives being transformed, and people who were once denied credit were now getting approved. He even helped to delete derogatory and negative accounts from credit reports.

As word of his success spread, Daraine became a sought-after credit repair expert, authoring over 10 ebooks, coaching and mentoring over 1000 students, and winning the 100k in a day award. He was also featured in major publications such as Social Proof, The Vault, Million Dollars Worth of Game, Entrepreneurs on Fire, and Hollywood Unlocked.

Through his leadership, Daraine has achieved an estimated $1.5 million in sales and read 140 books in one year. He is also a military veteran, father, and TEDx speaker.

Today, Daraine is committed to empowering consumers and unlocking financial opportunities through his Consumer Law Secrets in a Box program. He coaches other credit repair business owners on growing and scaling their businesses using four key strategies: lead generation, lead conversion, continuity, and continuity. He is also launching a nationwide tour to teach consumers how to repair, rebuild, and restore their credit using consumer laws.

As Daraine continues to expand his real estate investment portfolio and plans to start a credit and consumer law podcast, he remains a leading advocate for financial literacy and consumer protection. His story is one of resilience and hope, and he invites everyone to join him on the journey toward financial freedom.

To learn more, visit https://darainedelevante.com or send an email to support@consumerlawsecrets.com

Watch an exclusive video by Daraine Delevante on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CpWH1nEKcDX/

