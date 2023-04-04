Rare Cannabinoid Company announces 420 deals on THC Mood Gummies for Cannabis / Hemp Awareness Month

Rare Cannabinoid Company has announced 420 Cannabis / Hemp Awareness Month deals on their unique THC Mood Gummies, which contain Delta-9-THC, CBC, and CBD for uplifted mood and relaxation.

The Hawaiian company is offering: BOGO 50% Off THC Mood Gummies Bottles plus FREE THC Gummies.

Buy One THC Mood Gummies Bottle, Get One 50% Off (Bottles contain 30 THC gummies and cost $49).

FREE Packet of THC Mood Gummies With Every $99+ Offer (Packets contain 10 THC gummies are are worth $25)

(THC Mood Gummies can only be purchased by adults 21+ and can be shipped to all U.S. locations. Offers will run throughout April while supplies last.)

Rare Cannabinoid Company's THC Mood Gummies are the world's first edibles to contain hemp-derived Delta-9-THC for relaxation with a large amount of CBC. Both cannabinoids are being studied for their potential mood improving properties as seen in this study found in the National Library of Medicine. The natural full spectrum oil infused into these THC Mood Gummies also contains CBD oil, which may help with occasional stress and balances the effects of the Delta-9-THC and CBC oil.

Each feel-good gummy contains 5mg THC and has a lime and mint flavor. The all-natural, vegan THC edibles are free from artificial colors or flavors.

They can be taken alone or combined with THCV gummies or THCV oil tinctures to curb the munchies and give a boost of energy. Or, they can be taken alongside CBN sleep gummies, CBG gummies for discomfort, CBDA oil for occasional nausea or other cannabinoids and terpenes.

Rare Cannabinoid Company offers a full apothecary of naturally-occurring cannabinoids including: CBDA, CBD, CBDV, CBGA, CBG, CBN, THC, THCV, as well as terpene-only tinctures, a CBD topical gel, and CBD for dogs and cats. All products are produced in a clean and safe cGMP-certified manufacturing facility and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. Products are sold in about 400 locations and online.

Focussed on health and wellness, Rare Cannabinoid Company does not sell hemp flower, or any smokeable or vaping products.

Interestingly, 420 has morphed from a stoner celebration centered on smoking pot at 4:20pm on April 20, into a month-long education-focussed Cannabis and Hemp Awareness Month.

"As a wellness-based brand, we hope people will take the time to learn more about CBD, THC, rare cannabinoids, terpenes and all of the beneficial compounds found in hemp and cannabis this April," said a Rare Cannabinoid Company spokesperson.

