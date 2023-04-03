Manchin Celebrates Preserve Expansion at New River Gorge, Joins Kick-Off of Hinton Landing Development Construction

To view photos from the event at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, click here.

To view photos from the Hinton Landing construction kick-off, click here.

Charleston, WV — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, joined members of the West Virginia congressional delegation, state and local leaders, The Conservation Fund and the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) to announce the addition of 963 acres to the preserve portion of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Sandstone, West Virginia. Chairman Manchin then traveled to Hinton, West Virginia, to kick-off construction of the Hinton Landing Development.

The added acres at New River Gorge will increase the amount of public land available for hunting and outdoor recreation activities in an area commonly known as Irish Mountain. The land was acquired by The Conservation Fund and was recently transferred to NPS with funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Chairman Manchin’s Great American Outdoors Act, enacted in 2020, made permanent full and mandatory annual funding of $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

Following the event at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Chairman Manchin traveled to kick-off construction of the Hinton Landing development, a planned multi-use park, river access point and trail head that will rehabilitate areas of the city on the banks of the New River. Chairman Manchin helped to secure $500,000 in congressionally directed spending to support the project.

“It was great to be at both New River Gorge and Hinton today to celebrate two exciting developments that will help to increase outdoor recreation opportunities for all West Virginians. Today’s announcement that 963 acres will be added to the preserve land at New River Gorge will ensure a historic and culturally significant piece of land is protected for future generations of outdoorsmen, hunters, fishermen, and more to enjoy. At Hinton, the Hinton Landing project will provide a new future for a historic part of the community that was a vital stopping point for boats delivering supplies to towns and cities along the river. That project will include the first playground for the children of Hinton and provide safe access to the river for kayaking, swimming, fishing and boating. West Virginia truly is wild and wonderful, and, as an avid outdoorsman myself, I can’t wait to see the positive impact today’s announcements will bring to our communities,” said Chairman Manchin.

“Adding new land to New River Gorge National Park is a win for West Virginia,” said U.S. Representative Carol Miller. “These additional 963 acres will provide more recreational opportunities and economic growth, while preserving our rich history and culture. Last year, New River Gorge National Park had a record number of visitors, and with this addition of land, more people will be able to enjoy its beauty. West Virginia is truly a wild and wonderful place, and I look forward to visiting this new stretch in our first national park.”

“This section of land will be a great addition to the national preserve portion of the park where hunting is allowed,” said New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Charles Sellars. “Formerly the largest private landholding within the park’s authorized boundary, it will both enhance the recreational opportunities in this section of the park and preserve views of the largest waterfall on the entire New River.”

“The familiar John Denver lyric, ‘Life is old there, older than the trees,’ is emblematic for the New River Gorge,” said The Conservation Fund Vice President and West Virginia Director Joe Hankins. “This is a place with ancient geology, a cultural history of immigration, hard work and community — and a river that flows through the very heart of West Virginia. The Conservation Fund is honored to help assure that a family land legacy will continue, now permanently conserved and newly made part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. We are grateful to the congressional delegation for the LWCF funding and to the Department of the Interior and National Park Service for the partnership to preserve this special place.”