04/03/2023

Governor Lamont and Governor Newsom Place Friendly Wager on Tonight’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut and Governor Gavin Newsom of California have placed a friendly wager on the outcome of tonight’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game, in which the UConn Huskies will face the San Diego State Aztecs.

Governor Lamont wrote on Twitter that he is betting a basket of Connecticut Grown beer and wine and a collection of Munson’s Chocolates that the Huskies will claim victory. Governor Newsom replied that he will wager a crate of California avocados that the Aztecs take the title.

“The Huskies remain the most powerful and most energetic basketball team in the nation, and I am confident they have what it takes to bring a fifth NCAA championship trophy back home to Connecticut – the basketball capital of the world,” Governor Lamont said. “The Aztecs are a formidable team and Governor Newsom is a terrific governor and friend, however I have a feeling that pretty soon a shipment of goods will be traveling from Sacramento to Hartford.”

Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 9:20 p.m. ET.