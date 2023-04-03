Governor Cooper Signs Two Bills into Law, Declines to Sign One Bill

NORTH CAROLINA, April 3 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed two bills into law:

He also declined to sign the following bill:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 11:

"This bill unconstitutionally attacks the State Board of Education by putting partisan political appointees of the legislature in charge of our NC schools for the deaf and blind, and I will not sign it. In addition Republican legislators have put forth other proposals that encourage politics to interfere with public school curriculums, and I urge them to stop these efforts that lead to controversial book bans, rewriting history, erasing science and other obstacles to student learning."

###