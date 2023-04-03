Governor Cooper Signs Two Bills into Law, Declines to Sign One Bill

There were 2,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,206 in the last 365 days.
NORTH CAROLINA, April 3 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed two bills into law:
He also declined to sign the following bill:
Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 11:
"This bill unconstitutionally attacks the State Board of Education by putting partisan political appointees of the legislature in charge of our NC schools for the deaf and blind, and I will not sign it. In addition Republican legislators have put forth other proposals that encourage politics to interfere with public school curriculums, and I urge them to stop these efforts that lead to controversial book bans, rewriting history, erasing science and other obstacles to student learning."
