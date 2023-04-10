Learn How to Make Better Business Decisions at WWDVC 2023

Heli Helskyaho to Deliver Session at WWDVC 2023

Heli Helskyaho to Deliver Session on Better Business Decision Making at World Wide Data Vault Consortium

Data Vault 2.0 has a specific way to deal with Data Quality. Heli's presentation will serve as an extremely important guide for businesses to understand.” — Sanjay Pande, Co-Founder, DVA

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataVaultAlliance is pleased to announce that Heli Helskyaho has joined the lineup of speakers for the Premium Business Monday Program of the World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2023. Her session, titled "Make Better Business Decisions Using Good Quality Data," will focus on the importance of data quality, self-service and augmented analytics, and machine learning. Heli will share insights on how to ensure data is accurate, timely, and trustworthy, and how this leads to better decision-making. She'll also share tips on how to implement self-service analytics and augmented analytics in your organization, as well as how to effectively use machine learning for faster and better business decisions.

At WWDVC, Heli's presentation will be part of the Premium Program, which includes a 'business' focused Monday. This program, created based on feedback from previous attendees and sponsors, allows the opportunity to gain valuable insights for attendees to take their business-level communication to the next level.

According to the WWDVC schedule, during Heli's session, participants will learn:

• The importance of data quality in business decision-making

• Strategies for improving data quality

• Best practices for ensuring data quality

• Real-world examples of how data quality has impacted businesses

A spokesperson for DataVaultAlliance, the host of WWDVC, noted that "In today's business environment, decisions need to be made quickly, but it's important to ensure that the data used for decisions is accurate and reliable. Heli's presentation will provide practical strategies and insights on how to achieve this, helping you avoid the risk of making poor decisions due to poor data quality."

Held annually in Stowe, Vermont, USA, the World Wide Data Vault Consortium is the premier place for data analytics professionals to network and learn from each other about the latest in data warehousing and analytics. WWDVC is a global community of professionals who specialize in data warehousing, business intelligence, and analytics. The conference is an brings together professionals from around the world to share their knowledge, experience, and expertise, and features presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to help attendees stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices in the data warehousing industry with a focus on the Data Vault 2.0 System of Analytics.

To learn more about WWDVC and to register, visit: www.wwdvc.com