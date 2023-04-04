Ur24Technology Receives Medicare Reimbursement for Revolutionary External Catheter System

Decision by US Dept of Health & Human Services paves the way for sales growth of TruClr, first product designed to actively empty the bladder, as company pushes into new markets

Ur24 Technology, Inc., a privately-held medical device company, has cleared a key hurdle to grow sales of its revolutionary external catheter system, winning approval for Medicare reimbursement for TrueClr products that actively empty a patient's bladder.

Victoria Suarez, chief operating officer of Ur24Technology, said: "This is a major financial step for hospitals, nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and at-home patients who will now be reimbursed for a large portion of the cost of this system – the only catheter of its kind in the world - which delivers the highest level of safety, efficiency, comfort and dignity to patients."

In its decision, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, stated that Ur24Technology sought a new reimbursement code for its active catheter system because "existing codes do not adequately describe the product due to the fact that it is revolutionary."

The external TruClr system eliminates catheter-associated urinary tract infections in hospitals, improves patient quality of life, and lowers health care costs, added Suarez. Because TruClr products are reusable for up to a month, they provide significant savings over internal catheters, which must be replaced far more frequently.

Ur24 Technology has a strategic partnership with Miami-based DemeTECH Corp. to manufacture and distribute TrueClr products in the US and internationally, using DemeTech's network in 132 countries. The catheters have been showcased recently at major global health industry trade shows in Germany and the United Arab Emirates, and will be demonstrated for medical device distributors and hospitals in Chile.

Ur24Technology and DemeTECH will also jointly attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association in Chicago, April 28-May 1. The meeting, now in its 118th year, is the largest gathering of urologists in the world and features unrivaled access to groundbreaking research and the latest products and medical advancements.

About Ur24Technology, Inc.

Ur24Technology, Inc. is a privately held medical device company located in Southern California that was founded in 2016 by Landon Duval. Five different external catheter prototypes were researched, designed and developed – leading to the TrueClr external catheter range of products. These revolutionary products perfectly fit the company's core mission: to improve patient care through innovation.

Learn more at www.ur24technology.com or call 1-833-448-7248.

About DemeTECH Corp.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DemeTECH, is a world-renowned leader in surgical sutures, mesh and bone wax. DemeTECH strives to enhance doctor-patient relationships through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to the pursuance of cutting-edge technology and innovation. DemeTECH's N95 masks and TrueClr external catheters are made in the USA with American materials.

Learn more at https://demetech.us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005964/en/