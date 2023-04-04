Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes MMA Legend Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

Monster Energy is proud to welcome 39-year-old mixed martial artist and UFC legend Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone from Edgewood, New Mexico, on Episode 7 of Season 3 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.

CORONA, Calif. (PRWEB) April 03, 2023

The ‘Cowboy' rides into the podcast! Monster Energy is proud to welcome 39-year-old mixed martial artist and UFC legend Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone from Edgewood, New Mexico, on Episode 7 of Season 3 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny.

Recorded at Studio M inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, the one-hour episode was initially broadcast live on the Twitch platform on March 21, 2023. Today, fans can tune in to the official recording of this latest episode to hear the story of the ‘cage fighting' pioneer who joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on day one and built a milestone-rich career as one of the sport's all-American icons.

"This is the scariest sport in the world. Crazy. Even if you're on top and everything is going great. If you're having a bad night or day… it gets to your mindset," said Cerrone on UNLEASHED.

For the full conversation with UFC pioneer Cerrone, fans can now tune in to Episode 07, Season 03 of UNLEASHED. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, Donald Cerrone is one of the most accomplished fighters in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Before ‘cage fighting' became a mainstream phenomenon, the black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competed in early fight organizations like World Extreme Cagefighting. The rest is history: Cerrone joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on day one in October 2010 and embarked on a milestone-heavy career as one of the main figureheads of the sport. Competing in the UFC's Lightweight and Welterweight divisions, Cerrone set records for most finishes (15), most wins (21), and most fight bonuses (16) during his career. The avid hunter and outdoorsman also appeared on the big screen in movies like ‘Spenser Confidential' and is ready for his next chapter after retiring from professional MMA. Hear Cowboy share his plans exclusively on UNLEASHED!

Hear the inside story in conversation with the two podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Also joining the interview is acclaimed painter, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

Trouble followed Cerrone as a youth around Denver, mostly in the form of street fights and senseless violence. "When I was into street fighting, it was kind of okay. When you got in a fight, the parents had to come over, and you kind of had to work it out. It's not like today. I don't condone kids getting into street fights, it's not like it used to be," said Cerrone on UNLEASHED.

At age 20, he picked up kickboxing and found an outlet in the sport's disciplined training regimen. Plus, his street-style skills provided the foundation for a successful career as a pro kickboxer: "I traveled the world and literally fought on every continent except Antarctica. I've been to 160 countries." This led to an interest in MMA, which he pursued at Freedom Fighters Academy in Commerce City when the sport was still in its infancy.

After relocating to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Cerrone joined Submission Fighting Gaidojutsu school, training alongside future pro MMA legends such as Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre. It was a path to greatness: Having earned his stripes in the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) promotion, Cerrone joined on day one when the UFC was created as the world's leading showcase for mixed martial arts in 2010.

From the start, Cerrone's aggressive and versatile fighting style earned him coveted bonuses for ‘Fight of the Night' and ‘Performance of the Night'. Known for his spectacular knockouts and submission wins, he would ultimately set the overall record for most fight bonuses at 16 special payouts during his career. Looking back on his opponents, Cerrone said: "The fight that I was always excited about was Robbie Lawler. I got to fight a guy I used to watch and admire."

Throughout his career as a UFC Lightweight and Welterweight, Cerrone also raised the bar by setting records for most finishes at 15 stoppages and most wins at 21 victories. He has shared the Octagon with other UFC figureheads such as Connor McGregor, Rafael dos Anjos, and Leon Edwards.

After announcing his retirement at UFC276, Cerrone has been actively racing off-road vehicles at his BMF Ranch in New Mexico and working on his next chapter: "For the last couple of years, I've been racing in the desert, and I love it. It's unbelievable!"

Want to know what else Cerrone has in store? Hear the UFC legend in his own words, because there's only one Cowboy! Visit the landing page to access Episode 07, Season 03 of the UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast featuring UFC legend Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show ‘The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

Download photos for editorial use.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/monster_energys_unleashed_podcast_welcomes_mma_legend_donald_cowboy_cerrone/prweb19247339.htm