Product Recall: PC® Sesame Wonton Chopped Salad Kit, 347 g

BRAMPTON, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Out an of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is voluntarily recalling the PC® Sesame Wonton Chopped Salad Kit, 347 g, with UPC: 060383023157, best before date BB: 2023 AL 09 and lot code B083011. While there have been no reported cases of illness relating to the product, it is being recalled from the marketplace due to undeclared allergens including milk, egg and mustard.

The product was sold in western Canada from March 28 to March 30, 2023, at the following stores: Extra Foods®, Independent®, NOFRILLS®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Real Canadian Wholesale Club®, Shoppers Drug Mart®

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern.

For more information regarding the recall, customers can contact customer service via www.loblaw.ca or 1-888-495-5111.

