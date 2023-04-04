Global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) Markets 2015-2022 & 2022-2030: Plant Capacity, Production, Process, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-Users, Sales Channel, Foreign Trade

There were 2,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,697 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Process, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Foreign Trade, Company Share, 2015-2030" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) market has expanded to reach approximately 2,000,000 tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period until 2030. The global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) market will most likely reach 3,000,000 tonnes by 2030.
Along with the expanding global market for processed foods and drinks, the widespread use of phosphoric acid as an ingredient to enhance flavor in these goods is another important aspect that substantially impacts the phosphoric acid market. The pharmaceutical grade of this acid is employed mainly in the dentistry and medicinal sector.
The primary market driving factor of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) is the Oral Care industry. Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) is used to etch enamel and dentin surfaces during dental bonding procedures. To facilitate bonding to enamel, the acid-etch method is widely employed in dentistry.
To create a porous retentive surface, phosphoric acid is used to etch the enamel's topmost layer. Phosphoric acid is a chemical utilized in total parenteral nutrition (TPN) therapy, the replenishment of electrolytes, and the treatment of nausea-related digestive problems.
In the forecast period, the demand for Phosphoric Acid by the dentistry and medicinal industry is anticipated to play a significant role in the growth of Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade).
Based on demand by region, the Asia Pacific region dominates the Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) market. In 2021, this region accounted for consumption of approximately 45% of the market share. APAC is anticipated to retain this position owing to the demand from the healthcare sector with a rapidly increasing population. Moreover, APAC is also the leading producer of this chemical, with China and Taiwan as the key producers.
Based on the end-user industry, the global Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) market is segmented into Oral Care, OTC Medication, Personal Care Products, and Other end-use industries. Phosphoric Acid (Pharmaceutical Grade) is primarily consumed by the Oral Care industry. This industry accounted for approximately 40% of global consumption in 2021. OTC Medication is also a significant segment of phosphoric acid.
