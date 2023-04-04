Trustwell Expands Professional Service Offerings to Include FSMA 204 Consulting

Trustwell's FSMA 204 Professional Services will provide food companies with the necessary support to comply with Section 204 of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA 204), the Food Traceability Rule finalized by the Food and Drug Administration in November 2022.

Trustwell, a leading SaaS software provider to the food and supplements industries, has announced expanded professional services to support growing traceability regulatory requirements in the United States. Trustwell's FSMA 204 Professional Services will provide food companies with the necessary support to comply with Section 204 of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA 204), the Food Traceability Rule finalized by the Food and Drug Administration in November 2022. Food companies have until January 2026 to be compliant with the ruling.

These new services will enhance Trustwell's existing offerings that include implementation services, application managed services, labeling services, and a wide variety of online and in-person training offerings.

FoodLogiQ, which recently merged with ESHA Research to form Trustwell, brings over 20 years of experience in implementing traceability programs. The company participated in the first round of FDA traceability pilots, helped test industry interoperability to demonstrate connectivity leveraging industry standards, contributed public comments to the FDA public meetings to discuss the FSMA proposed rule, and boasts a traceability platform containing over 150 million critical tracking events. The product was also recently highlighted in the webinar FDA's Food Traceability Rule: Everything You Need to Know.

"We are excited to apply the lessons we've learned from implementing traceability with leaders in the industry to help companies navigate the complexities of FSMA 204," said Julie McGill, Vice President of Supply Chain Insights and Strategy at Trustwell. McGill will help lead Trustwell's FSMA 204 offering.

One of the first opportunities under the new services offering includes an upcoming regulatory seminar, FSMA 204 Compliance Planning and Implementation, on April 5, 2023. The paid seminar, led by McGill, will provide an in-depth overview of the rule, review industry best practices for compliance, and detail key considerations for building a traceability plan. McGill and the Trustwell team will present real-world examples and scenarios to help companies understand their data requirements and trading partner dependencies, as they navigate through this complicated process. Attendees will also receive a FSMA 204 Toolkit, including a checklist for FSMA 204 planning.

McGill is an active participant on several industry groups and committees, including the GS1 US Joint Foodservice and Retail Grocery FSMA 204 Working Group, RFID Foodservice Supply Chain Visibility Working Group, Supply Chain Optimization Working Group, and the EDI Discussion group. She serves on the Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) Leadership Council, is co-chair of the PTI Technology Work Group and participates in the PTI FSMA 204 Work Group. Julie also is co-chair of the AIM North America Food Supply Chain Work Group and participates in the Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability and GS1 Global GSMP Work Groups.

McGill spent over 16 years at GS1 US where she led the Foodservice GS1 US Standards Initiative, working with manufacturers, distributors, operators, and trading partners to build a foundation for traceability and supply chain visibility. McGill also contributed to the recently published guidelines released by GS1 US to help the food industry leverage GS1 Standards to help address FSMA 204 compliance.

FoodLogiQ Traceability is part of the Trustwell Connect platform, the most comprehensive, data-driven software solution enabling product formulation, nutritional labeling, supply chain compliance, quality management, automated recall and traceability – all on a single platform built exclusively for the food industry.

Through its Genesis and FoodLogiQ products, Trustwell Connect enables companies to:



Increase Speed to Market for Product Development: With Genesis Foods, increase speed to market without sacrificing safety and transparency. Create recipes and formulas by leveraging Trustwell's rich ingredient database, adding user-generated ingredients, or modify existing database ingredients. Save recipes and ingredients for use in other formulations and reformulate while immediately seeing the impact to that formulation.

Create Regulatory Compliant Nutrition Labels: Based on your product formulation, Genesis Foods can then generate Nutrition Facts labels in real time that conform to regulatory guidelines. The software automatically creates ingredient statements, allergen statements, and nutrient content claims for products.

Increase Supply Chain Compliance: FoodLogiQ Compliance is the supplier engagement platform built just for the food supply chain. The product empowers food companies to efficiently manage suppliers, locations, and products and monitor the data and documentation needed for a safe and transparent supply chain.

Improve Quality Monitoring: Food companies can also capture quality issues and CAPAs anywhere in the supply chain, report them in real-time and recoup the costs of nonconforming product.

Comply with Mounting Traceability Requirements: With FoodLogiQ Traceability, food companies can capture critical tracking events of their products at the batch-lot level to achieve traceability and FSMA 204 Compliance. When an issue occurs, run an investigation to better understand where your product is within your supply chain. And connect that data into your ERP for real-time inventory management.

Address Recalls Faster: And when an issue arises, there's FoodLogiQ Recall. Initiate a recall or stock withdrawal across all your locations simultaneously using email, phone, and text. Monitor responses and completion actions through a live dashboard as the recall unfolds in real time via the Command Center.

Trustwell's FSMA 204 professional services are available now, and interested customers can learn more by visiting https://info.trustwell.com/professional-services/fsma-204-consulting.

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit trustwell.com.

