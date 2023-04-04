The RISE Group, Inc. Expands Mechanical/HVAC Contracting Capability with Acquisition of Air Masters HVAC of NE, Inc.

CRANSTON, R.I., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Group, Inc., an employee-owned leading provider of energy, engineering, laboratory, and field services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Air Masters HVAC of NE, Inc. as part of its strategic plan to expand its mechanical/HVAC contracting capability.

Air Masters is a well-respected, 23-person firm based in Fall River, Massachusetts, serving commercial clients throughout southeastern MA, Cape Cod, and RI. The company specializes in commercial HVAC and building automation systems, and its long-term clients include regional banks, numerous cities and towns in southeastern MA, and several property management firms. The company is led by the Medeiros family - Mike, Sr. is the founder and President, Mike, Jr. heads up its controls division, and Josh is its operations director.

"Our long-time customer base continues to look to us to help them meet the challenges of our time," said Mike Medeiros, Sr. "Teaming with RISE provides us with a well-known platform that shares our common values and places our customers first. Joining an employee-owned company also safeguards the long-term interests of our staff and their families who have contributed so much to our firm's success," Medeiros observed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Air Masters to the RISE Group family," said RISE Group, Inc. CEO, Vin Graziano. "Their specialized controls capability, their geographical base, and their enviable reputation in the industry make them an ideal addition to deliver cost-effective energy solutions," he noted.

The acquisition of Air Masters is a continuation of The RISE Group's ongoing efforts to strengthen its mechanical/HVAC contracting capability, which began six years ago with the acquisition of Coldmasters, a RI-based HVAC/refrigeration contractor, and now includes Holden Mechanical, serving advanced industries in central Massachusetts.

"The challenges we face to decarbonize require multifaceted resources that can address the structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems in our buildings," said Graziano. "With over 90 tradespersons in those fields directly in our employ, RISE will continue to be a regional leader in the delivery of these services. This is a win for all."

All members of the Medeiros family will remain with the business, and the firm will operate under the umbrella of RISE Group's Built Environment activities from its current Fall River location.

About RISE Group, Inc.

RISE Group is a multidisciplinary professional firm that provides a complete range of consulting, design, laboratory, and project implementation services to customers throughout the United States and internationally. Our energy services division has worked in close cooperation with leading program sponsors in the Northeast region for over four decades to bring premium efficiency services to energy end users in every form of existing building. Our work with them demonstrates how creative collaboration can produce outstanding results for our clients and our communities.

For more information, contact:

Vincent R. Graziano, President

RISE Group, Inc.

(401) 784-3700 x 6115

vgraziano@riseeengineering.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-rise-group-inc-expands-mechanicalhvac-contracting-capability-with-acquisition-of-air-masters-hvac-of-ne-inc-301788968.html

SOURCE The RISE Group, Inc.