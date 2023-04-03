Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, Republic of Korea Navy Conduct Bilateral Maritime Exercise

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) worked with the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) destroyer ROKS Sejong the Great (DDG 991), the Chungmugong Yi Sun-Sin-class multipurpose destroyer ROKS Choi Young (DDH 981), and the Cheonji-class fast combat support ship ROKS Hwacheon (AOE 59).

This was the first time NIMCSG has worked with the ROKN during its current deployment.

“The Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance has never been stronger and has a long history of deterring aggression on the Korean Peninsula,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “We stand ready with our Korean Allies to further grow our relationship into a comprehensive global partnership to uphold stability and the rules-based order of the region.”

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Mutual Defense Treaty of 1953, which has been one of the most successful alliances in modern history, preserving the terms of the Armistice Agreement and providing security for the citizens of the Republic of Korea and Northeast Asia. The United States shares an unwavering alliance with the Republic of Korea to provide security, stability, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region.

NIMCSG consists of USS Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), DESRON 9, USS Decatur (DDG 73), USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).

Nimitz’s embarked air wing consists of the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA-94, “Kestrels” of VFA-137, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 and “Providers” of Fleet Logistic Support Squadron (VRC) 30.

NIMCSG is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.