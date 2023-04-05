Olympia Sports Makes a Comeback with New Owner and Next-Level In-Store Experience

olympiasports

"Renowned Sporting Goods Chain Returns with Innovative Approach to Customer Experience"

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympia Sports, a renowned sporting goods chain that has been serving smaller communities across the northeast and mid-atlantic regions for over 45 years, is making a comeback with a new owner, Brooklyn entrepreneur Albert Fouerti. purchased the chain through a bankruptcy auction earlier this year and is committed to relaunching the brand with a focus on strong vendor partnerships, cutting-edge product assortments, and exceptional in-store experiences.

The new and improved Olympia Sports will feature an interactive sneaker and sporting goods store, beginning with a new location in Miami, Florida, with plans to expand to New York and Boston in the near future. With a commitment to providing customers with the best possible shopping experience is reflected in our next-level in-store features, including video, training, and exceptional customer service.

Product assortments in run, fitness, and sporting goods gear will be unmatched, featuring premium branded products from our strong vendor partnerships.

Olympia Sports looks forward to welcoming customers to our new interactive sneaker and sporting goods store. We are committed to providing the best possible in-store experience, product assortments, and exceptional customer service.

About Olympia Sports

Olympia Sports was established in 1975 with its first store at The Maine Mall in South Portland, ME. Since then, the company grew to more than 230 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Mid-West. As part of its original mission, Olympia Sports took pride in its premium athletic specialty brand assortment, superior customer service, and convenient locations that are staffed by local residents. Visitors to stores found premium sports brands, such as Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour represented across all categories and genders.

