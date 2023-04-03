Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Finnish Permanent State Secretary Salovaara

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Finnish Permanent State Secretary Jukka Salovaara today.  The Deputy Secretary congratulated Finland on its plans to become NATO’s newest Ally on April 4 and on completing free, open, and fair April 2 parliamentary elections.  The Deputy Secretary and State Secretary reiterated their belief that Sweden is ready to join the Alliance now.  They reaffirmed our strong, continuing support to Ukraine and underscored the importance of our close bilateral relationship.

