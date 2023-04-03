Aviation Capital Group Announces Closing of $600 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG") announced today the closing of its sale of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The Notes are recourse only to ACG and are not guaranteed by ACG's parent company, any of ACG's subsidiaries, or any third party. ACG intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding indebtedness and the purchase of commercial aircraft.

"We are pleased to announce the successful closing of our latest bond issuance. This transaction provided highly efficient funding for our business plan and was well received by our institutional investors," said Eric Blau, Senior Vice President and Treasurer of ACG.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 470 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2022, which are leased to approximately 95 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

