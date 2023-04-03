18-Year-Old Guinness-Record-Holder Capri Everitt to Sing 7 National Anthems, Inc. Ukraine, at Dallas Cup, American's Largest Soccer Tournament

18 yr. old Capri Everitt is a Canadian born-LA based Guinness World Record holding pop star. At 12 yrs. old, she sang 80 national anthems in their national language (41 total) in 80 countries around the world to raise money/awareness for orphaned children. The Dallas Cup in Dallas, Texas, the largest youth soccer tournament in the world, is features Capri in opening ceremonies April 4-5, 2023. She will sing 7 national anthems including Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada & USA.

Capri Everitt, an 18-year-old singer from Vancouver, Canada, but now based in Los Angeles, burst onto the music scene at the young age of 12 when she set a Guinness World Record performing Around The World In 80 Anthems. Capri sang 80 national anthems, in 80 countries, in 41 different languages to raise money and awareness for orphaned and abandoned children. With her incredible talent and unforgettable voice Capri was featured in over 100 global news articles around the world and a documentary was narrated by Emmy award-winning Shark Tank personality, Daymond John.

And now, with her captivating performances, heartfelt lyrics and angelic vocals, and being one of the most exciting young artists in the LA music scene today, The Dallas Cup, the largest under 18 soccer tournament in the world, knew they found the perfect performer for their massive 3 day tournament. Capri is both thrilled and proud to sing the national anthems for each international team at their tournament on April 4 to April 5. Needless to say, Capri is obviously a global talent that can be featured at any event, anywhere, around the world.

The Dallas Cup is an annual international soccer tournament for invited youth teams and the largest of its kind in the world. The tournament was established in 1980 and is held in Dallas, Texas with FC Dallas serving as its host club. Venues used for the tournament include the Cotton Bowl and Toyota Stadium. The Dallas Cup includes divisions ranging from U-12 to U-19 in the Boys' tournament and U-15 through U-19 in the Dallas Cup Girls' Invitational presented by Mary Kay, which features girls' age groups.

Despite her young age of 18 now, Capri is making a name for herself in the music industry. She began singing at the age of 5, and has been performing ever since. Capri's unique sound blends elements of pop, R&B, and soul, and her powerful vocals have earned her a legion of fans around the world.

Capri's debut single, Not Your Toy, was released in 2021 and immediately caught the attention of music fans and critics alike with well over 1 million views on YouTube. The song's catchy melody and empowering feminine lyrics struck a chord with listeners, and it quickly became a viral hit on social media. Since then, Capri has continued to release new music and collaborate with other artists, cementing her place as one of the most exciting rising stars in the industry with new upcoming releases like Wonder (coming May 2022).

Capri's music has already earned her a loyal following on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating each new release. Her live performances have also been praised for their energy and emotional depth, having toured the UK with Max and Harvey in 2021 and she has been invited to perform at a number of high-profile events and venues around the world including The Apollo in New York City, Carnegie Hall, Marseilles Opera House, Nationals Park, Washington, DC and many more.

For more information on Capri and her music, please visit her website at www.CapriEveritt.ca or follow her on her socials everywhere @caprieveritt.

