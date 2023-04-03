Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,621 in the last 365 days.

Cartiga Earns Top Legal Funding Provider Honors, Reinforces Commitment to Law Firms and Clients

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartiga has recently been rated the #1 legal funding provider in both the consumer litigation funding and law firm funding categories by the New York Law Journal and the National Law Journal. It was also voted best litigation funding provider by the Daily Business Review.

Cartiga's Chief Executive Officer Charlie Platt said, "These rankings are well-deserved. We have over 20 years of experience and are well-positioned to serve our customers' funding needs with competitive pricing, fast funding, and reliable service. Our goal is to be a strategic partner with law firms and help them manage the costs of funding so that law firms and their clients maximize case recoveries."

Mr. Platt added, "In a time of economic uncertainty, Cartiga's financial strength and stability, together with innovative tools to manage litigation costs and improve outcomes, provide a unique platform to serve our customers. We look forward to serving law firms and their clients who want the winning edge."

Business Update

Cartiga recently completed its second-rated 144A ABS offering of consumer pre-settlement advances for approximately $112 million. In addition to this successful financing transaction, Cartiga has also added new partners in its $200 million warehouse facility of committed, multi-year bank lines of credit to support its consumer and commercial funding franchises. 

About Cartiga 

Cartiga is a leading provider of legal pre-settlement funding to consumers and working capital funding to law firms. It combines the former LawCash, Ardec, and Momentum funding businesses with 20+ years of experience and data analytics tools so that consumers who use funding are delighted and maximize their case recoveries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cartiga-earns-top-legal-funding-provider-honors-reinforces-commitment-to-law-firms-and-clients-301788941.html

SOURCE Cartiga

You just read:

Cartiga Earns Top Legal Funding Provider Honors, Reinforces Commitment to Law Firms and Clients

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more