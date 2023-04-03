Construction Company Fined for Failing to Pay Wages

CANADA, April 3 - Released on April 3, 2023

On March 16, 2023, in Saskatoon Provincial Court, Grandview Homes Ltd., a construction company operating in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan pleaded guilty to violating four counts under The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

On September 2, 2021, Grandview Homes Ltd. and Raj Toor, corporate director of Grandview Homes Ltd., were charged with four violations under The Saskatchewan Employment Act (s. 2-95(1)(a)(i)(A)) for failing to pay wages within 14 days of the end of employment.

As a result of these charges, the Court fined Grandview Homes Ltd. $2,000 plus a $800 victim surcharge on each of the four counts, for a total amount of $11,200.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety encourages healthy, safe, and productive workplaces by setting, promoting, and enforcing employment and occupational health and safety standards.

