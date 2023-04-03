Governor Abbott Recognizes April 2023 As Sexual Assault Awareness Month

TEXAS, April 3 - April 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today encouraged Texans to help raise awareness of sexual assault and recognize the courage of survivors across the state and nation throughout the month of April 2023, following his proclamation designating April 2023 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Texas.

"I encourage all Texans to join me in the ongoing movement to prevent sexual assault," reads the proclamation. "Our people have been long defined by a desire to help those in need, and we must embrace this spirit and press onward to a brighter tomorrow free from sexual assault. There has never been a challenge that the sons and daughters of Texas could not overcome, and by working together, we can affirm the worth and dignity of the most vulnerable, facilitate healing for survivors, and bring offenders to justice."

Texans are encouraged to honor survivors as the State of Texas continues its mission to promote healing and empowerment for survivors of sexual violence. Texans can use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultAwarenessMonth to share their support on social media throughout the month of April.

The Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force (SASTF) was established in 2019 to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative, and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state. The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of Texas' sexual assault survivors.

Resources for survivors published by the SASTF can be found at gov.texas.gov/organization/cjd/sastf-resources

Read the Governor's proclamation.