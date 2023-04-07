STUPIDMEN.COM LAUNCHES WITH STUPID SIMPLE APPROACH TO MEN’S SKIN CARE

As more brands elect to capitalize on the growing sector of men's skincare, Stupidmen.com helps men boil the ocean by selling dermatologist vetted products
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Men looking for a no-brainer entry point to skin care can now go to stupidmen.com, answer two questions, and get customized, pragmatic product recommendations.
In collaboration with dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy, Stupidmen.com vets and integrates products from a variety of brands to create proprietary product matches for different skin types.
Founder and CEO Arush Naithani states, “We want to make skin care accessible and simple for any man. Taking care of your skin should only take a few minutes every day, but millions of guys opt out just because the research aspect is overwhelming.”
By capturing responses to just two questions and photographs, Stupidmen.com combines health tech with esthetician oversight to create tailored product matches for individual skin types. Among the company’s first products is a Sun Kit, a starting point for men who want to protect their skin from the sun as they age.
Stupidmen.com also grasps the role significant others play in the context of skin care for men. According to Naithani, “our research shows that men typically feel most comfortable discussing skin care and trying products when gently nudged by significant others.“ We want to bridge the gap between skin care feeling like a chore to skin care feeling like a natural component of health and wellness.
About Stupidmen.com
Stupidmen.com is live for any man who wants to be smarter about skin care. The company was founded by former Apple engineer Arush Naithani to serve as a starting point for men to take care of their skin. Founded in Austin, Texas, the company offers simple starter kits along with a proprietary product match tool to help men navigate the unfamiliar territory of skincare.
