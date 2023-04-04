Veterans Celebrated At The Polk Institute Foundation During May’s National Military Appreciation Month

All Veterans at May 24 Event Will Be Honored, Are Asked to Be In Uniform
Our mission is to serve social entrepreneurs to help make the world a better place for the next generation”
— Gary L. Polk, Sr., MS, Founder & CEO of the Polk Institute
Veterans receive free training in social entrepreneurship at the Polk Institute Foundation, www.polkinstitute.org.
And during May’s National Military Appreciation Month, its Veteran Cohorts are being recognized.
Victor Chapelle, a Navy Veteran, also in Cohort 2, is using state of the art technology that he knows from his service to develop leading-edge, multi-faceted kids video games that never end the same way twice.
Jack Ochoa is an Army Veteran and a member of Polk’s Legacy Cohort and founder and CEO of Infinity Government Procurement. Infinity specializes in certifying businesses for government and major companies’ contracts and developing procurement strategies. Jack is a proud alumnus of the University of Southern California.
Michael Oden, from Cohort 1, a Marine Veteran, leads Final Step International Inc., and assists people and companies with reducing time-wasting habits and interpersonal conflicts that hinder growth.
Al Paisley, retired banker and Marine Veteran, facilitates sales training and the Access to Capital: Know Your Banker workshop at the Polk Institute.
Albert Varna, both a Veteran of the United States Air Force and United States Space Force, is the Institute’s Director of IT.
William Feaster, also a Marine Veteran, facilitates training in advertising as CEO and founder of Sellion, and serves on Polk’s advisory board.
Allen Maxwell, part of the Legacy Cohort, retired from a career in the Navy and runs the successful government contracting company and Inc. 5000 company, Omni2Max.
“Uniformed service members deal with the difficulties of transitioning back to civilian life after years of service to their country. I have been there, done that and have the tee shirt retiring from the USAF after giving Uncle Sugar 22 years of my life and sacrificing my body that is in as bad of shape as any ex-NFL player. It’s a tough, lonely struggle because when you are cut loose, the service didn’t exactly arm you with the tools to make the transition,” says Tim Dura, Major, USAF (ret) who serves as the COO of the Polk Institute Foundation (PI).
At the Polk Institute Foundation, social entrepreneurship companies are endeavors that are purpose-driven and represent the passion of the founder, whatever their ethnicity. These endeavors focus on People, Plant and Profit (Triple Bottom Line) and the belief that behaving ethically and generating profits are not conflicting concepts.
Polk Institute (PI) specializes in:
• 22-month robust training program with the focus on developing fundable CEOs
• Comprehensive program of practitioner-driven training and technical expertise
• Founders interested in the Triple Bottom Line – People, Planet, and Profit
• Tuition-free training for U.S. residents through scholarships
• Welfare withdrawal is fostered through Polk Institute’s focused entrepreneurship
• Online learning and technology and innovation driven modalities, plus synchronous and asynchronous workshop modules
Legacy Cohort member benefits include:
• Increased sales and employee growth year one to year two to measure success and impact
• Development of management succession plan and exit strategy
• Financial Review to ensure “bankable” books and financial records
• Introduction to Social Entrepreneurship
• Certification & Procurement Strategies
• Access-to-Capital and other direct financial support
• Develop a CEO peer advisory called the Circle of Trust
• Networking opportunities
It’s a program built to last with members staying together for eight to 12 years as a CEO/SBO Peer Advisory Group. Longevity and focus on peer advice is the secret sauce. The glue...authenticity and compassion for fellow members.
“Our Legacy Cohort vision is to create a truly unique program for Black and Brown CEOs that will encompass a CEO peer advisory team based on trust, authenticity, and vulnerability where members are committed to helping to solve each other’s problems on both a business and personal basis over the next decade. Once vetted locally, we will roll out this program coast-to-coast with our partners at the LA Urban League to make a national impact that ensures our underrepresented leaders will create true legacy businesses that are sustainable and with a social entrepreneurial consciousness. Our mission is to serve social entrepreneurs to help make the world a better place for the next generation,” stated Gary L. Polk, Sr., MS, Founder & CEO of Pi. Learn more at www.polkinstitute.org.
