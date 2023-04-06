Submit Release
Recruiting for Good is Rewarding The Sweetest 3 Days to Party in Vegas

Recruiting for Good rewards tech candidate referrals with The Sweetest 3 Day Weekends in Vegas to Party www.3DaystoParty.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds for kid programs; and rewards candidate referrals with luxe Vegas weekends.

Land a Sweet Job...Join The Club...Refer Your Friends to Party for Good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency in the world generating proceeds to create sweet kid gigs; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs.

Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest Luxe Vegas Reward for candidate referrals; 3 Days to Party.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "We represent talented professionals, help them land sweet jobs, and together we party for good!"

How Recruiting for Good Appreciates Referrals

Earn one of three themed Vegas weekends: Foodie, Music, or Sports.

1. Refer a family member or a friend looking for a sweet tech job.
2. Once they complete 90 days of employment (you earn a sweet party trip).
3. Dining reward, 2 night stay at sweet hotel, and VIP Tix (Festival, Music, or Sports).

Carlos Cymerman, "3 Days to Party is The Sweetest Vegas Weekend for busy and talented professionals."

About

Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

How do we appreciate candidates? For over 25 years, Recruiting for Good has represented and looked out for candidates. When you land a job with us, you help us make a difference in kids' lives too! Complete 90 days of employment and join the club 'we party for good.' Every time, you refer a friend who successfully completes their probation; you earn The Sweetest Vegas Weekend (Foodie, Music, or Sports). www.3DaystoParty.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

