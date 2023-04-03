Attorney General Bird Joins 21 States in Letter Opposing the Department of Energy’s New Gas Stove Regulations

DES MOINES – Attorney General Brenna Bird joined 21 other states in a letter opposing the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy’s new regulations, which would prohibit gas stoves that do not meet the new environmental standards. This would ban the sales of over half of all currently available gas stoves.

In the Biden Administration’s own study, they found that 20 out of 21 gas stoves failed to meet the requirements of their new rule. Not only would the new rule significantly limit options for Iowans looking to purchase a stove, but it would raise costs for consumers and harm businesses that would no longer be able to sell over half of these appliances.

“This is yet another power grab from the Biden Administration to advance their radical climate change agenda,” said Attorney General Bird. “And this time, it’s hitting us at home. While Americans struggle to make ends meet, Biden wants to ban the sale of most gas stoves and burden Americans with higher costs. We must hold the federal government accountable.”

The Biden Administration uses faulty estimates to balance the costs and benefits of the new rule. This leads to a skewed analysis that downplays its substantial costs to both states and consumers. The analysis also fails to consider federalism and its impact on states' rights. Moreover, the new rule is another example of federal overreach, exceeding the Department of Energy’s authority.

Iowa joined 21 other states in the Louisiana and Tennessee-led letter. The states include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia.

