The Grant Cardone Foundation Extends Partnership With Big Brothers Big Sisters For Another 2 Years To Help At-Risk Youth

The Grant Cardone Foundation has finalized a 2-year extension of its partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters. The partnership aims to educate at-risk youth in financial literacy, professional development, and practical life skills.

The Grant Cardone Foundation (GCF) and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) finalized a 2-year extension of their partnership to bring mentoring, direction, and guidance to underprivileged youth in South Florida.

Together, GCF and BBBS match caring mentors (called "Bigs") with aspiring youths (called "Littles") to help them set academic and personal goals and develop practical life skills to realize their full potential.

Ronnie, a senior at Hallandale Magnet High described his experience with BBBS and the Grant Cardone Foundation: "The Big Brothers Big Sisters and Grant Cardone Foundation experience has helped me so much from learning interview tips to knowing how to use Photoshop. It's helped me choose the best career path for me and has ultimately provided me with all the necessary resources to be successful. I am really glad that I was given the opportunity to be a part of this program."

Ronnie is one of over 1000 youth in South Florida supported by the Grant Cardone Foundation.

Sarah Rice, a high school student, and aspiring entrepreneur shared her experience: "Being able to be here in front of these super influential people, people I follow and look up to, and be able to present my ideas and have them receive that and connect to my vision, it was amazing."

Another student remarked: "It was a great experience, probably one of the best experiences I've had in terms of motivation. I learned the importance of focusing on your goals, really going through [my goals], and not just thinking about what I want to do, but really going for it every single day."

"This is a really good program, and now I'm going to do really big things when I grow up," another student said.

Now, the Grant Cardone Foundation is thrilled to continue this work through an extension with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The two-year extension comes at the conclusion of a 14-month collaboration that positively impacted the lives of some of South Florida's at-risk youth.

"We're just thrilled that the Grant Cardone Foundation has stepped up to continue its School to Work partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County in the coming school year," said Malena Mendez, President, and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. "This past year, Grant and his team have inspired their 14 Littles, graduating seniors from Hallandale High School, to work hard, focus on achievement and build prosperous futures. They truly have equipped these young people with the tools to ignite their power and potential."

Marco Ferreira, Director of Philanthropy at the Grant Cardone Foundation explained: "The Grant Cardone Foundation values the importance of mentors in a youth's life. The Bigs in this program have seen the importance of mentorship and relationship building and saw firsthand their Littles' maturation and growth this school year. GCF is ecstatic about our extended partnership with BBBS."

About The Grant Cardone Foundation: The Grant Cardone Foundation is an international non-profit organization invested in helping youth in our communities reach their full potential. Entrepreneur and best-selling author, Grant Cardone, created the foundation as a result of experiencing the traumatic loss of his father when he was only ten years old. Growing up without a father figure in his life affected him emotionally, socially, and academically. So he has made it his mission to help young adults who may need life and career guidance, just as he once did. The foundation partners with community organizations, municipal agencies, corporations, and other non-profit entities to help deliver energy and educational resources to kids in need.

About Grant Cardone: Grant Cardone is an American author, sales trainer, real estate investor, and motivational speaker. He wrote seven books: Sell To Survive, The Closer's Survival Guide, If You're Not First, You're Last, The 10X Rule, Sell or Be Sold, The Millionaire Booklet, and Be Obsessed or Be Average. Grant showed off his sales and marketing process when he was featured in Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, Season 2.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters: Big Brother Big Sisters (BBBS) is a program dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For over a century, Big Brother Big Sisters has helped change kids' perspectives and give them the opportunity to reach their potential. Today, BBBS operates in all 50 states—and in 12 countries around the world.

